Book Review: Anchor Within By Leena Gupta — A Practical Guide To Inner Strength

Written by Leena Gupta, transformational life coach and senior faculty with the Art Of Living among many other things, Anchor Within is a book that nudges you to go within yourself to find solutions for most of the issues we face. This book is a compilation of her own learnings and teachings. It also has examples of her clients and their experiences. She uses those to guide the readers and help them relate.

The format of the book is very interesting. Gupta delves into everyday issues like fear, anxiety, loneliness in the various chapters, and she ends all chapters with a point-by-point recap. She also has an activity for the readers at the end of all chapters. These activities differ from chapter to chapter. While some have meditation explained and taught step-by-step, some have journaling, one has a ‘ballooning exercise’, and one asks you questions… And there’s a page after each chapter for you to make your notes etc. And that’s what distinguishes this book from all the others.

Her activities don’t just ask you to do something but explain the reason why doing that is important. Like she says after the chapter Shine Your Light — ‘Through journaling we can better understand our state of mind and learn how we perceive the people and situations around us.’ (sic) and then she goes on to give questions that one should answer while journaling.

Though it appears to be like a self-help book, it is that and much more. As Gupta says it in her Introduction: ‘Anchor Within gives you a GPS to navigate life skillfully, be more conscious, remain centered, tap into inner guidance and operate from our essence, which is pure, complete and abundant.’ (sic)

In the chapter Perils of Indecision, Gupta candidly points out the reasons why we chose not to decide and then pushes the reader to make decisions. Activity at the end of this chapter talks of Radical Mission Statement.

Anchor Within has a clear goal — making people aware and happy. And Gupta sums that up in her Introduction’s last paragraph — ‘Even if a few people feel some relief in their hearts, receive inspiration and experience a boost in courage or self-esteem, I will consider myself successful in my attempt to help awaken others and live more intentionally.’ (sic)

Book: Anchor Within: Life Lessons and Techniques for Inner Confidence, Resilience and Happiness

Author: Leena Gupta

Publisher: Ebury Press

Pages: 224

Price: ₹299