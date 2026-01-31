Book Review: Mafia Queens Of India By S. Hussain Zaidi And Velly Thevar Explores Women In Crime

The name S. Hussain Zaidi has become synonymous with crime reporting and books based on the Indian mafia and crime. He has written extensive books on the Mumbai mafia that has loomed over the Indian crime world for decades. It is interesting to see him come out with his latest book as a follow-up, almost 14 years after his brilliantly written Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It is like he decided to expand his horizons to feature women from all parts of India who were equal to men, if not bigger, when it came to being connected with the worst crimes ever.

And this time, he teamed up with his wife and fellow senior investigative journalist Velly Thevar to write Mafia Queens of India, in which you meet women who create a name for themselves (or become infamous) in the world of Indian crime. One can call it an engaging read, but slightly tamer compared to his Mumbai version. The writing has the imitable style of Zaidi, and you are hooked. But as compared to the Mafia Queens of Mumbai, not all stories are engaging.

You start the book by meeting Cleopatra, the daughter of destiny. This most trusted lieutenant of Mumbai’s Tamilian don Varadarajan Mudaliar still commanded respect despite being out of the business. While listening to her story, you get introduced to other female players who carved out their space in crime.

To start with, the first name would be Jaya Chheda, whose lust for power and money grew after marrying Suresh Bhagat, the son of Matka king Kalyanji Bhagat. The story reads like a filmy tale of power hunger, suspicion, and control. You meet a woman who will go to any length to control an empire that was never clean and the money that came with it. It is good that Zaidi began his stories with Jaya’s story since it had the most content.

Another equally mesmerising story is of the ‘Drug Queen of Mumbai’ – Iqra Qureshi. Her web of drug supply, especially meth, had no close rival. Just 21 years old, her drug empire story ends with her arrest and being jailed, which catches the attention. When you read her chapter, it is tough to believe that such a young and pretty face can be so cunning in terms of crime.

Nowhera Shaikh’s story stuns you with the criminal web. In a country where religion rules supreme, Nowhera created a Ponzi scheme called Heera Gold, which promised a halal option to mainstream banking and increased their investments. Her story is an eye-opener in terms of the common person’s gullibility when it comes to religion and how even the faith leaders get caught in the circus.

Zaidi’s stories in Mafia Queens of India are a masterclass in writing. His appealing writing style keeps you turning the pages. You meet a range of women criminals whose sordid stories give you an insight as to how crime knows no gender, or at times, it is the only option. There is Kusuma, who wanted to be as famous as Phoolan Devi in the ravines. Or Geeta Arora, aka Bholi Punjaban, who became the leader of Delhi’s flesh trade industry. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Zaidi and Thevar cover pan-India stories that need to be heard to ensure they are not repeated.

Unlike the previous books, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by S. Hussain Zaidi and Velly Thevar, may be just another decently engaging tome. It is still a book worth reading more than once.

Book: Mafia Queens of India

Author: S. Hussain Zaidi and Velly Thevar

Publisher: Simon and Schuster

Pages: 236

Price: ₹499