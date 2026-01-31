 Author Sita Bhaskar’s New Novel Pays Tribute To R.K. Narayan Ahead Of 120th Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAuthor Sita Bhaskar’s New Novel Pays Tribute To R.K. Narayan Ahead Of 120th Birth Anniversary

Author Sita Bhaskar’s New Novel Pays Tribute To R.K. Narayan Ahead Of 120th Birth Anniversary

Set in Mysuru, the story follows a spirited community on a mission to save the iconic writer’s heritage home, celebrating friendship, memory, and literary legacy

Bindu Gopal RaoUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
article-image

Ahead of R.K. Narayan’s 120th birth anniversary, a new book inspired by the R.K. Narayan Museum in Mysuru, tells a story about friendship, memory, and how people can come together to preserve legacy.

Author Sita Bhaskar was born in Bombay and educated in different cities in India but completed her college education in Bengaluru. “I’ve lived a significant part of my adult life in America. My entire career has been in information technology. Now I distribute my time between Mysuru, India, and Madison, Wisconsin, in America,” she says. For as long as she can remember, she has always been interested in books, especially reading them. “I grew up back in the day when you went to the British Council for books. My parents imposed no restrictions on what I read – which, to me, was the best gift they gave me,” she adds. A self-admittedly ‘late entrant to the writing arena’, Bhaskar started writing when she was an empty nester. “There wasn’t a Eureka moment when I got interested in writing. I just drifted into it, and when I realised how woefully inadequate my knowledge about writing was, I started attending different creative writing workshops and honed my skill sets in that area,” she says.

Her first two books, ‘Flirting With Trouble’ and ‘Shielding Her Modesty’, were cross-cultural stories about the Indian diaspora and their intersection with different aspects of life in America. “Since I belong to this diaspora, it was an interesting experience writing those two books because sometimes you are the outsider looking in and in other cases, you are the insider looking out. My third book was an epistolary novel, written with a co-author, Sabarna Roy. That was the first time I had worked with someone else on the same book, and it was a great exercise. The letters were tossed back and forth between the two of us. So, I didn’t know the next steps my female protagonist would take until she received a letter from the male protagonist,” she says.

Her new book tells the story of Rukmini aunty, whose newly built house in Mysore is next to the illustrious writer R.K. Narayan. His heritage home is being torn down, but city authorities declare it as a heritage building and stop the demolition. The book takes one on a fascinating journey of how Rukmini aunty and the ‘R.K. Narayan Fan Club’ ladies group beat the odds to save the house. “I am an outsider to Mysuru. I moved here about five or six years back. I don’t have the two- or three-generation history that other folks here have. I find that very liberating. While creating a protagonist like Rukmini aunty and her mission, I am not burdened by the set-in-stone narrative that would weigh down an insider, and it frees up my mind to explore the constant questions I asked myself while writing – what R.K. Narayan would do in this situation,” she explains.

FPJ Shorts
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget 2026-27 In Parliament Today; Focus On Growth, Fiscal Discipline
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget 2026-27 In Parliament Today; Focus On Growth, Fiscal Discipline
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Exposes Growing Fault Lines In Pawar Family
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Budget Today At 11 am, Tax Relief In Focus
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Budget Today At 11 am, Tax Relief In Focus
Bombay HC Rules MMRDA Cannot Force TDR As Compensation, Orders Cash Payment For SCLR Land Acquisition
Bombay HC Rules MMRDA Cannot Force TDR As Compensation, Orders Cash Payment For SCLR Land Acquisition

While Bhaskar likes to read contemporary literary fiction and translations from regional languages into English, she writes largely on cross-cultural fiction since her life experiences straddle two cultures. For someone who infuses a dash of humour in writing she admits that if the sentences and dialogue flow easily while writing, it isn’t hard. “It depends on the characters. I am in the head of my characters when I write. I carry on imaginary conversations in my mind without thinking if what I am writing is humorous or not. Most often it is only after I read what I have written that it dawns on me that it is humorous. Forced humour is hard to write and even harder for the person reading,” she explains.

Human behaviour is the source of her inspiration – their quirks, their laments, swimming against the tide, and their battle with life. “I am an unabashed conversation listener and an avid people watcher. At airports, hospitals, or any gathering, I am probably one of few people who is not looking down at their mobile device but looking around with insatiable curiosity. I draw my inspiration from the hustle and bustle of the world around me,” she says. Looking ahead, she wants to overcome her tendency to start writing books and abandon them when she gets stuck in between. “My future plans would be to impose some self-discipline and hunker down and finish those books,” she signs off.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Director Anusha Rizvi Returns With 'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' A Deeply Human Story
Director Anusha Rizvi Returns With 'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' A Deeply Human Story
Author Sita Bhaskar’s New Novel Pays Tribute To R.K. Narayan Ahead Of 120th Birth Anniversary
Author Sita Bhaskar’s New Novel Pays Tribute To R.K. Narayan Ahead Of 120th Birth Anniversary
Why Your Workday Feels Like An Emotional Marathon—And How To Survive It
Why Your Workday Feels Like An Emotional Marathon—And How To Survive It
Buzz By The Bay: Certified Sexologist Kaamna Bhojwani On Why AI Is 'Coming for Our Most Vulnerable...
Buzz By The Bay: Certified Sexologist Kaamna Bhojwani On Why AI Is 'Coming for Our Most Vulnerable...
Book Review: Mafia Queens Of India By S. Hussain Zaidi And Velly Thevar Explores Women In Crime
Book Review: Mafia Queens Of India By S. Hussain Zaidi And Velly Thevar Explores Women In Crime