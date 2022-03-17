When Vidya Balan walked from Marine Drive to Bandra after being replaced in a film

Vidya Balan, who is all set to star in 'Jalsa' alongside Shefali Shah, recently opened up on her journey in Bollywood and how she dealt with rejections in her initial days.

In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, Vidya said that that several producers who had earlier rejected her, now call her to be a part of their films. She revealed that she has been kicked out of 13 films so far.

Recalling an incident from her initial days in the film industry, Vidya shared that she had signed two films with K Balachander but she was later replaced by another actress without any prior intimation. She got to know about it only after her mother called up the producer.

She said that in a fit of rage, she started walking and by the time she realised it, she had already reached Bandra from Marine Drive. She added that she had cried a lot on that day.

Vidya narrated another incident, when a filmmaker replaced her in a film with another actress and also spoke rudely to her. She said that they made her feel so ugly, that she could not gather the courage to look at herself in the mirror for six months.

Vidya marked her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the film 'Parineeta'. Over the years, she has come to be known for her roles in women-centric films.

Currently, she is busy with the promotions of 'Jalsa'. In the film, which is set to release on March 18 on Amazon Prime Video, Vidya will be seen essaying the role of a journalist.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 03:36 PM IST