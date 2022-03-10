When Salman Khan said 'koi kutta bhi nahin gaya' to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Guzaarish'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who once shared a great bond, have collaborated twice in the past.

Salman had starred alongside Manisha Koirala in Bhansali's 1996 directorial 'Khamoshi'. In 1999, they came together once again for 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', which was a superhit. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

The actor had also made a special appearance in Bhansali's 2007 film 'Saawariya' which marked the Bollywood debuts of Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Salman, who is known to wear his words on his sleeve, had once taken a dig at the filmmaker during one of the events in the year 2010.

When asked about Bhansali's film 'Guzaarish', the 'Dabangg' actor had reportedly said, "Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya."

When he was asked how to make it big in Bollywood, Salman had said, "Jaake usko milo. Voh tumhare pe picture bana dega, khud khoob kamayega, lekin tumko kuch nahin dega."

Now, Bhansali and Salman were reported to reunite after a hiatus of 21 years with 'Inshallah', but the film got shelved days before the shoot was supposed to begin.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali shared that he wanted to work with Salman post 'Padmaavat' and that he put his best foot forward to ensure the same. However, due to certain reasons it didn't go as planned. Bhansali went on to say that just like everyone else, Salman too has changed, and that maybe in his mind too, the director has changed.

He then added that the ball is in Salman's court now and that it is now the actor's decision if he wants to work with him.

Bhansali maintained that Salman continues to be a good friend and that he has the utmost respect and regard for him. He also said that he is confident if he calls the 'Race 3' actor today, they will talk just like they used to before and that not working together does not mean they have stopped liking each other.

'Inshallah' was also reported to star Alia Bhatt alongside Salman.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:00 AM IST