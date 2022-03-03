'Salman Khan has changed': Sanjay Leela Bhansali on working with the 'Dabangg' star

Ace Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has opened up on the possibility of doing a film with superstar Salman Khan.

Bhansali and Salman have collaborated with two films in the past. The actor had starred alongside Manisha Koirala in Bhansali's 1996 directoral 'Khamoshi'.

In 1999, they came together once again for 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', which was instant hit. The film starred Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn along with Salman.

Now, Bhansali and Salman were reported to reunite after a hiatus of 21 years with 'Inshallah', but the film got shelved days before the shoot was supposed to begin.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali shared that he wanted to work with Salman post 'Padmaavat' and that he put his best foot forward to ensure the same. However, due to certain reasons it didn't go as planned.

Bhansali went on to say that just like everyone else, Salman too has changed, and that maybe in his mind too, the director has changed.

He then added that the ball is in Salman's court now and that it is now the actor's decision if he wants to work with him.

Bhansali maintained that Salman continues to be a good friend and that he has the utmost respect and regard for him. He also said that he is confident if he calls the 'Race 3' actor today, they will talk just like they used to before and that not working together does not mean they have stopped liking each other.

'Inshallah' was also reported to star Alia Bhatt alongside Salman.

While the film fell apart, Bhansali roped in Alia for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is presently ruling the box office.

The film has already minted Rs 63 crore in six days, and is expected to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club this weekend.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:44 PM IST