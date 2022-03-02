'I saw some staff laughing': Here's why Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'exploded' on the sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Ace Bollywood filmmaker is currently enjoying the success of his latest film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role.

Recently, in a chat with the Film Companion, Bhansali opened up on what went on behind the shooting of the film, especially the intense scenes.

Bhansali revealed that just before the cameras rolled in for a serious shot, he wanted to create the atmosphere on the set and evoke the right emotions from Alia. He then saw some crew members laughing and giggling, and presuming that they were laughing at him, the director exploded.

He shared that everyone went quiet on the set all at once and the mood immediately changed.

Bhansali then said that he pulled up the act so that Alia can feel the tense atmosphere and emote it during the shot.

He added that till date, Alia is not aware of the fact that the entire act was put up by Bhansali on purpose to get her into that space for the shot.

The director also stated that he does not like to give direct instructions to his actor as he believes it limits their imagination.

Meanwhile, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a hit at the box office. The film has earned Rs 57.32 crore in just five days, and is expecting a good second weekend as well.

Alia's performance has been lauded by fans and critics alike, with people touting it to be her career-best.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 02:42 PM IST