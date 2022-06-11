Watch: Tabu slays in double role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's 'Mere Dholna'

One of the finest actors in Bollywood, Tabu delivered another impactful performance with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, her first collaboration with Aneez Bazmee.

The National award-winning actress essayed a double role in the horror-comedy for the first time in her career, with several referring to her as the ‘soul’ and ‘highlight’ of the film.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' fever has taken the nation by storm and one of the most prominent aspects of its success are the performances, especially the double role Tabu essays in the film. Both the roles are radically different from one another - while one is the bad sister, the other is gentle and angelic and Tabu nailed both like a pro.

The actress spent two years getting under the skin of her character, with minute detailing that went into both characters, whether it was the look, make-up, body language, dance moves and portrayals.

Tabu, who stole the show with her two different personas in the movie, has another surprise for audiences as the makers released the track ‘Mere Dholna - The Sisters’ featuring the actress in both her avatars and personalities. With grace, the actress aces the choreography and also showcases her versatility as an actor.

With the recently released video, is surely a treat for Tabu fans bringing out the essence of both the radically different characters.

‘Mere Dholna’ from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.