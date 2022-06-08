Watch 'Khuda Haafiz 2' Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is on a mission to protect his family

PM

Actors Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi-starrer 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha' will hit the big screen on July 8.

The trailer of the film was released by the makers today at a grand event.

The action drama outlines the story of Sameer and Nargis essayed by Vidyut and Shivaleeka, who are tasked with facing challenges posed by circumstances and society.

After overcoming all odds, they find a ray of sunshine when little Nandini enters their lives and their family is complete. But their happiness is short-lived. In a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini goes missing.

Finding their daughter is the only thing that matters to the new parents and Vidyut's character is ready to go to any length to protect his family.

Vidyut had earlier said, "I'm very grateful for viewers and fans who have loved me in every character I've essayed. I can't thank them enough for loving Sameer like someone they know. On July 8, I'll see you in cinemas as Sameer, a reel embodiment of what love stands for. Nothing beats the joy of entertaining the audience in theatres for me."

The film has been written and directed by Faruk Kabir. He had recently said, "Khuda Haafiz 2' showcases the beauty of the husband-wife relationship and the resilience of a deep love. Even if one has not seen 'Khuda Haafiz', they will still enjoy this story and the theatrical spectacle it offers."

The film has been produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini and Santosh Shah.