Watch 'Jalsa' new song 'Thehar': Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah present a hard-hitting track

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's riveting drama ‘Jalsa’ has been receiving rave reviews from audience and critics alike.

As a special surprise to the audience, the makers have now launched a song titled ‘Thehar’. Simple, soulful and hard-hitting much like the film itself, ‘Thehar’ is sung by Shilpa Rao, composed by Gaurav Chatterji with lyrics by Sandeep Gaur.

With films like 'Airlift', 'Noor', 'Chef', 'Durgamati' and 'Chhori', Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series brought audiences some hit films and riveting content. The two entertainment heavyweights collaborate for the fifth time with ‘Jalsa’, an edgy but human story headlined by powerhouse talents.

With ‘Jalsa’, a hit and run case of an 18-year-old girl becomes the hub of a wheel that sets into motion many a spoke - a journalist, a raging mother, a cop and a system all caught in an ethical dilemma. Questions are raised only to realize that the truth is rarely pure and never simple.

‘Jalsa’ is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the song ‘Thehar’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:23 PM IST