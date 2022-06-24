e-Paper Get App

Video: Hot bikini-clad Karishma Tanna chills with husband Varun Bangera in pool

The 'Grand Masti' actress can be seen flaunting her slender and toned physique in a hot royal blue halter bikini

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
Actress Karishma Tanna often treats her fans with stunning photos and videos of herself. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share sizzling bikini photos as she spent some time at the pool with her husband Varun Bangera.

In the photos, the 'Grand Masti' actress can be seen flaunting her slender and toned physique in a hot royal blue halter bikini.

"Water babies," she captioned her post.

Karishma and Varun are currently spending quality time together with each other in Lonavala.

Several fans took to the comments section and dropped fire and heart emotions.

The 38-year-old actress got married to businessman Varun Bangera in an intimate affair on February 5, 2022.

On the work front, Karishma made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in the year 2001. She has acted in Bollywood movies such as 'Grand Masti', 'Sanju' among others.

She rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'. Karishma was also the winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.

The actress was last seen in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film.

