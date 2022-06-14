Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: From Rhea Chakraborty to Siddharth Pithani, all those who made headlines post actor's death and where they are now

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire nation shell-shocked.

The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. However, two years after the demise of Sushant, the questions surrounding his death remain unanswered. The Mumbai Police concluded in its investigation that he died by suicide.

A forensic team had submitted its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) subsequently, stating that Sushant's death was by hanging and had ruled out any foul play in the case. But the CBI, which conducted an exhaustive probe into the circumstances related to the death, is yet to conclude its probe.

The actor was also reportedly seeking treatment for bipolar disorder, and was on medication on and off. Other aspects such as alleged misuse or diversion of his money and him being administered narcotics too got probed.

Two years post his unfortunate demise, here’s a look at the major players in the case, and what they’re doing now.

Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant's father, KK Singh, had lodged a complaint with the Patna police on July 25, 2020, naming the late actor's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and others. In the FIR registered on July 28, Singh had also made accusations related to siphoning money from Sushant's bank account, a charge which is yet to be proved. Rhea's lawyer had dismissed all the allegations levelled against her and denied any wrongdoings on her part.

A case was registered against six persons including Rhea and her family members under sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Rhea spent nearly a month in jail, before being granted bail. After initially finding herself at the centre of a media circus, she slowly started re-emerging in public. Now, the actress is often spotted in the city by paparazzi. Rhea shares stunning photos of herself on Instagram and a couple of months back, she also attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding.

Showik Chakraborty

The NCB had also arrested Rhea's brother Showik in connection with the case in which Sushant was being allegedly provided drugs. The agency had arrested 35 persons in the said case.

Until now, his Instagram profile photo remains a picture of him and Sushant together. On the actor's second death anniversary, he remembered him and also shared two unseen photos with him.

Siddharth Pithani

Siddharth is Sushant's former flatmate. He was arrested from Hyderabad in the drugs-related angle to the case. Reportedly, he was the one who had discovered Sushant’s body. He was granted permission to attend his wedding in 2021 and he surrendered himself a fortnight later.

Shweta Singh Kirti

Sushant's US-based sister Shweta would post daily updates about his brother on social media platforms. It was she who fuelled the ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ social media trend after his death. Shweta also shared several throwback pictures and videos of Sushant.

On his death anniversary today, Shweta penned a heartfelt and emotional note on her Instagram account.

"It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence.Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone's face" she captioned.

Like Shweta, Sushant's other sisters Priyanka and Meetu also called for ‘justice’ for their late brother. In April, they also came together for a prayer ceremony for Sushant.

Samuel Haokip

Samuel was a lawyer who was personally brought on board by Sushant to join his ‘pro team’ and he was living with the actor at the time of his death. He had reportedly appeared on television interviews in the aftermath of the incident, and would narrate stories about Rhea and Sushant. According to media reports, he got married last year.