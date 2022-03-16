Sexy Mouni Roy stuns in black bikini as she enjoys a day at the beach; see photo

Actress Mouni Roy was all over the news after she got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. The actress is back to making headlines for her stunning social media posts.

On Wednesday, Mouni took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini.

In the picture, the 'Gold' actress can be seen striking a stunning pose on the beach in a black bikini. However, she did not write anything in the caption.

Check out Mouni's post here:

Moments after she shared the photo, fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. Actor and Mouni's close friend Mandira Bedi dropped a few emojis whereas actress Drashti Dhami commented, "Hotttttt."

Mouni tied the knot with Suraj on January 27 in Goa. Their wedding was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She is currently judging a TV reality show.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 01:55 PM IST