'Sadme mein chale gaye hai': Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood's silence over the success of 'The Kashmir Files'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is well-known for her outspoken personality on social media, recently questioned Bollywood’s silence over the success of Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'.

While netizens called the film a ‘masterpiece’, several critics too referred to the film as ‘closest to the truth’, ‘flashes of genuine pain’, ‘impactful watch’ and a ‘heart wrenching story’.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana lauded the film's content and its success at the box office.

Questioning why the film industry is silent over the same, the 'Queen' actress wrote, "Please notice the pin drop silence in the Film industry about #thekashmirfiles. Not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year... It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets, event films or visual/VFX spectacles post pandemic."

"It is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audience to the theatres. 6am shows in multiplexes are full, it's unbelievable!!! Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai... Not a word, sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word... Their time is up," Kangana added.

The film has raked in over Rs 10 crore worldwide in two days.

‘The Kashmir Files’ stars Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

Meanwhile on work front, Kangana has wrapped filming for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. Apart from 'Dhaakad', she will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 02:09 PM IST