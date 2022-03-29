Photos: Isha Koppikar spreads happiness and smiles in transgender community

Being a people’s person at heart, actress Isha Koppikar took some time off her schedule to spend it with the Kinnar Samaj of Mumbai.

Isha also discussed becoming their voice for raising awareness about many issues faced by the community.

The 'Kya Kool Hai Hum’ actress made it a point to make them feel so loved that they wouldn’t miss their families on this happy occasion. She got emotional while listening to the hard times that the Transgender community faces.The much grateful group appreciated her care and concern and admitted that her presence had really lifted their spirits.

Isha says about this heartfelt meeting with the Kinnars, “They are such beautiful people and it was really nice to spend time with them. I learned so much about their suffering and their struggles. It is so sad that we move on with our lives completely ignorant about the pains that some people go through for no other crime than being true to themselves. I believe we must all do our part to make them feel one of us, to treat them like they deserve to treated.”

The actress, who has been supporting a lot of social causes recently like, including the Nirbhaya squad on Women’s Day, also distributed sarees and brought happiness and joy to their faces. She made a vow to help and support as much as possible.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:52 PM IST