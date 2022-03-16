'OTT has gotten me on the frontline', says 'Crackdown 2' actor Ankur Bhatia

Ankur Bhatia, who garnered fame as Sangram Singh in the Sushmita Sen-starrer web series ‘Aarya’, recently wrapped up the shoot for 'Crackdown 2'. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the show also stars Saqib Saleem, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Ankur forayed into Bollywood with the 2013 film ‘Zanjeer’ starring Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Over the years, the actor has worked in major projects such as ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Haseena Parkar’, and ‘Bhavai’.

In his first two films, Ankur essayed the role of the lead character’s husband. However, lately, he has been assigned complex and negative roles. Sharing his views on getting typecast at a very early stage in showbiz, Ankur says, “I had started my career with a very small part. I had to go back and train myself to understand what I wanted to do. I had done about two to three projects which didn’t come out. As an actor, I feel absolutely comfortable. If I’m being typecast then maybe because people are liking me doing that kind of role. I think it’s an advantage because it makes my job easier.”

‘Crackdown 2’ reunites Ankur with filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia for the third time. Speaking about his character arc in the show, he says, “Initially it was a bit tricky. Not because I’m playing a Pakistani Army official but because it was a very menacing character, one who doesn’t express too much. The traits were such that everything Tariq is doing is over the phone. There’s a whole lot going in his head, with the schemes that he’s making, but he’s communicating it with a few lines. For this season, I had to go for intense training for action. There’s a lot more meat in terms of the background of the character. Apoorva is one director who also acts it out for you, which helps sometimes. I was able to clearly understand his vision I matched that frequency, it was easy.”

Ankur loves OTT but has a soft spot for the big screen. He says, “The platform has gotten me on the frontline. But movies have a different kind of charm and to be on a set for a theatrical release, it’s different. I am happy as long as I’m in front of the camera.”

“I am an outsider and have been working hard to get as many opportunities as I can. Eventually, the fate or release of the film is not under my control. I’ve never been disappointed. I have been constantly looking at my growth as an actor,” he adds.

Ankur will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bloody Daddy’ headlined by Shahid Kapoor. However, the actor states that he would want to lead a project someday. “In the last few years, I have gained the knowledge and skillset to lead. I am just waiting for the right opportunity and it’s something that I am looking forward to. When the time is right, or the project is right and I fit the part, I don’t see why it won’t happen,” he signs off.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:03 AM IST