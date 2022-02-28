Ankur Bhatia Birthday: Lesser known facts about the 'Aarya' actor

Actor Ankur Bhatia is currently riding high on the success of 'Aarya' Season 2. The actor is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action film 'Bloody Daddy' starring Shahid Kapoor. He has also wrapped up the shooting of 'Crackdown' Season 2.

On his birthday today, Ankur reveals five lesser-known facts about himself:

“I love to paint! Whenever I get time from work, I take the canvas and very often creative inspiration strikes. I love to paint portraits and abstracts using acrylic colours. I am a tech geek, who never misses any chance to fix electronics; I love to read and research about new gadgets and technology. Interestingly, I had studied computer science as an undergraduate,” Ankur reveals.

“I am obsessed with fish and marine life and have a saltwater tank at my house for a couple of years housing clownfishes, shrimps, and live corals. I also love listening to jazz music. Jazz is my perennial jam. I am a video gamer and has been a regular player on Call of Duty for over a decade now,” he adds.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:45 PM IST