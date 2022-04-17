No honeymoon for newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - here's why

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently tied the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home Vastu. Those in attendance were the couple's family members and close friends.

If media reports are to be believed, Ranbir has no time to spare for a honeymoon as he will soon get into prep mode for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Animal'.

According to a report in Midday, both Alia and Ranbir will be diving headlong into work. While Alia will resume shooting for Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Ranbir will kick start the first schedule of 'Animal' in Himachal Pradesh.

The report further mentioned that Ranbir, who had started bulking up for 'Animal', will have to get lean post the April schedule of the film for Luv Ranjan's romcom. In September, he will have to gain the muscle back for the second schedule of 'Animal'.

Ranbir will reportedly fly for a two-day shoot in Manali on April 22, post which he has a week-long shoot in Mumbai.

In May, he has a month-long schedule in Spain and Mumbai for which he will sport a lean and toned look. The report added that post completing Luv Ranjan’s film, Ranbir will wrap up 'Animal' by end of 2022.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Alia will also commence shooting for her Hollywood film in May. The actress will be flying to the USA for her film's shoot. For those unversed, it was announced in March that Alia will be making her international debut with Netflix’s 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen opposite each other for the first time in their best friend Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in September 2022.

