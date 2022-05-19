Nawazuddin Siddiqui to celebrate his birthday at Cannes for the 7th time

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's talent has set a benchmark for other actors to achieve while leaving the masses buzzing about the same. The actor will be seen at Cannes 2022 on the occasion of his birthday.

Nawazuddin will be celebrating his birthday at the Cannes Film Festival for the 7th time this year. From his 2012 release 'Miss Lovely' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', then 2013 releases 'Monsoon Shootout', 'The Lunchbox', 'Bombay Talkies', followed by 2016 release 'Raman Raghav' and 2018 release 'Manto', all his movies were nominated at Cannes Film Festival and coincidently, the actor was present there, celebrating his birthday.

The actor attended the event as an Indian delegate to receive an honor for the country.

On the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:19 PM IST