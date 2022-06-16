'Khuda Haafiz 2' song 'Rubaru' becomes second track to be shot at Nizamuddin Dargah after 'Kun Faya Kun'

Come July 8, top Bollywood director Faruk Kabir’s' Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha' will give us high-octane action on the big screen. The film’s trailer and first song, 'Chaiyaan Mein', has gone viral on the internet, and now, the new song from the film 'Rubaru', has upped the ante on the wait.

The video of the song has Delhi’s auspicious Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in full view. This has been a popular location for the superhit Bollywood film 'Rockstar'. In fact, the Nizamuddin Shrine has opened its doors to Bollywood for the first time after the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

The song ‘Kun Faya Kun’ from 'Rockstar' was shot at the same location.

Speaking about the experience, filmmaker Faruk Kabir said, “It was a surreal experience shooting at the auspicious Nizamuddin Dargah. Shooting at authentic locations only captures the essence of the scene in the most authentic way. We also sought blessings at the Dargah for the success of the film. The result is showing – the response to the trailer and songs has been great so far. We can’t wait till the film is yours on July 8!”

Produced by Panorama Studios and Action Heroes, the Faruk Kabir directorial, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, will hit the theatres on July 8, 2022.