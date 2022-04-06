Jeetendra Birthday Special: Best films of the 'Himmatwala' actor

Iconic Bollywood yesteryear actor Jeetendra is all set to ring in his 80th birthday on Thursday.

Born on April 7, 1942 in a Punjabi family, Jeetendra was originally named Ravi Kapoor by his family. His family ran an imitation jewellery business which used to supply ornaments to the film industry, and that is how, Jeetendra was introduced to the world of cinema.

Not many know but once, while supplying jewellery to V Shantaram, Jeetendra was spotted and he was then cast as Sandhya's character's double in the 1959 film 'Navrang'.

Jeetendra got his first major break with V Shantaram's 'Geet Gaya Patharon Ne' in 1964. However, it was the 1967 film 'Farz' which propelled him to success, and since then, there was no looking back for the actor. The t-shirt and white shoes he picked up from a retail store for the 'Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq' song in 'Farz', became his trademark.

During his career spanning over 30 years, Jeetendra's iconic dance steps won him the epithet, 'Jumping Jack of Bollywood'.

On the occasion of the actor's 80th birthday, here's a look at some of the most popular films of Jeetendra:

Parichay

In 1972, Jeetendra starred in 'Parichay' and played the role of Ravi opposite Jaya Bachchan's Rama. The story revolves around Ravi teaching five spoilt children who have driven away all previous tutors. However, they soon bond and Ravi falls for Rama, the eldest of the lot. The film was lauded by the audience and it also received critical appreciation.

Tohfa

'Tohfa' brought the hit pair of Jeetendra and Sridevi on the silver screens. The 1984 classic had some of the blockbuster numbers of the time including 'Tohfa Tohfa Tohfa' and 'Ek Ankh Maru To' among others.

Haisiyat

In 'Haisiyat' (1984), Jeetendra plays the role of a union leader, who is also married to his boss. When there is a conflict between the management and the workers, Jeetendra's character Ram has to decide if his duty lies towards his wife or towards his union and the workers.

Mera Saathi

In the 1985 directorial, Jeetendra essayed the role of a dreaded gangster Ranga, who is transformed by Raagini (Jaya Prada) who seeks shelter in his home. They get married and live happily but their world turns upside down when their daughter elopes with a fraudster.

Aadmi Khilona Hai

'Aadmi Khilona Hai' starred Jeetendra as Vijay alongside Reena Roy's Ganga. The film also featured Govinda and Meenakshi Seshadri. The 1993 release was directed by J Om Prakash.

