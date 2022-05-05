It's a wrap for Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Babli Bouncer'

Multiple National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar’s highly anticipated directorial, 'Babli Bouncer', starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the titular role, has wrapped up the shoot in Mumbai.

The coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone, is set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur. It will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer.

"It’s a wrap #BabliBouncer. 3 months, 42 days. Great memories, lovely camaraderie, fabulous team-work, Super fun. A big thanks to all my actors, technicians and everyone who has contributed from the inception till the finish," Bhandarkar wrote on his social media handle, along with a wrap video and a couple of pictures.

Talking about the project, Madhur had earlier said, "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact".

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, 'Babli Bouncer' is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The movie is set to release this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:56 AM IST