International Yoga Day 2022: From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, Bollywood divas who swear by yoga

June 21 has been celebrated as International Yoga Day every year since 2015.

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in India. Many people have found that doing yoga helps them relax and helps them excel in their daily activities.

Bollywood celebrities and their love for yoga is not a secret. Even if they have a jampacked schedule, they make it a point to squeeze in their workout and yoga regime in it, for a healthier body and mind.

Here are some popular celebs who swear by yoga to stay fit:

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's love for yoga is not hidden from the world. She is an ardent follower of yoga and keeps sharing glimpses from her intense yoga sessions on her social media. She has also time and again encouraged the youth to take up yoga and meditation for leading a healthy and happy lifestyle.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is yet another yoga enthusiast who has been influencing her fans to practice the ancient form. She even drops videos on her social media nailing difficult asanas and conducts online workshops for people.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been practicing yoga for years now to remain fit and active and to maintain her sultry figure. She had revealed that yoga had even helped her shed those extra kilos post the birth of her sons Taimur and Jeh. The actress is an avid fan of surya namaskars and can perform up to 108 surya namaskars at a time.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut swears by the miraculous benefits of yoga asanas, pranayams and meditation. She usually starts her day with Vrischika asana, Naukasana, Chakrasana, and Padmasana.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez often shares videos of herself doing various yoga asanas and stretching routines. During the lockdown, she even dropped her yoga and workout videos on her social media handle and encouraged people to up their fitness game.