'He kept calling out my name': Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa reveals the legendary singer's last words to him

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15, 2022, leaving a huge void in the music industry.

In an interview with ETimes, the late singer's son Bappa Lahiri revealed his father's last words to him and said that life will never be the same again for them.

Bappa, who resides in the US, said that the last time he visited India to meet Bappi Lahiri was in April 2021. Bappa revealed that he was going back in July, however, Bappi Lahiri had asked him to stay. He asked Bappa not to go to the US several times and in December 2021, when he left, he told him that it would be he who would be coming to the US soon.

However, after a couple of months, Bappi Lahiri was admitted to the hospital. Bappa also shared that while the singer was in the hospital, he kept calling out his son's name.

Sharing the last conversation with his father, Bappa stated that he had told him 'humko bahut kasht hoga if anything happened' because he loved them so much.

He concluded by saying that the legendary singer was never admitted to a hospital before his illness and added that he 'fought very hard.'

The veteran singer died in Mumbai at the age of 69. He breathed his last at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

The music maestro was suffering from multiple health problems, and his condition worsened after he had tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

Advertisement

At the mere age of three, Bappi Da had started to play the table and went on to keep learning different instruments like saxophone and guitar. His maternal uncle, legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar, along with his parents were a huge part in making music such an indispensable part of his life.

Fondly known as Bappi Da, the musician experienced massive success in the 1980s and 90s due to his work on films such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance' and 'Commando'. He earned the title of 'Disco King' for popularising the use of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 04:46 PM IST