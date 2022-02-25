'Scheduled in advance': Adah Sharma issues clarification after being slammed for braless post featuring late Bappi Lahiri

Actress Adah Sharma, who was recently slammed for a photo that she posted on Facebook, has issued a clarification saying that the photo was originally shared two years ago.

After deleting the post from Facebook, Adah shared, "The post was originally posted on my Instagram two years ago on March 28, 2020."

"The Bappi Da post that was uploaded on my Facebook page yesterday (February 24) had been scheduled for posting by us a month in advance. Unfortunately, we lost Bappi Da last week making the scheduled post ill-timed," she added.

For those unversed, on the left of the collage, shared by Adah, was a photo of the legendary singer wearing his trademark gold jewellery and on the right was a picture of Adah wearing multiple gold rings and chains. In the caption, she wrote, "Who wore it better?"

Moments after she shared the post, Adah was criticised for comparing herself to the singer.

In the collage, Adah also showed off her cleavage in an orange braless outfit.

While some users found her post to be in a 'very bad taste', others called it 'disrespectful'.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 in Mumbai at the age of 69. He breathed his last at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His family organsied a prayer meeting for him in Juhu on Wednesday (February 23).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adah is currently shooting for a film in London.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the horror film '1920'. Her portrayal of a possessed woman in the film was critically praised and earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.

Adah has also been a part of 'Commando 3', 'Bypass Road', 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and others.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:32 PM IST