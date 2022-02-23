Bappi Lahiri sang at the hospital before his demise, was affected by Lata Mangeshkar's death: Bappa

Bappi Lahiri, one of the most-loved singers in the Indian film industry, passed away on February 15 at a hospital in Mumbai.

However, his son Bappa Lahiri has revealed that the singer did not give up on music till his last breath.

According to a report in Times of India, Bappa said that his father used to tap the table near his bed and enjoyed the songs being played for him. He shared an incident when Lahiri even broke out into a song loudly in his hospital ward.

Bappa informed that Lahiri was deeply affected by Lata Mangeshkar's demise and that he used to call her 'Maa'. He said that she had helped him a lot in his career and that he was unable to fathom that the singing legend was no more.

An emotional Bappa said that no one can replace his father and the music that he created over the years. He said that while Lahiri was known as the 'Disco King', his slow songs are also a treat to hear.

Lahiri passed away at the age oof 69. The singer-composer was popular for his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses. He was known for several chartbusters in the films of the late 70s-80s.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 01:19 PM IST