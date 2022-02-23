Bappi Lahiri Prayer Meeting: Shraddha Kapoor, Ila Arun and others attend; see photos

Legendary playback singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 in Mumbai at the age of 69. He breathed his last at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

His family organsied a prayer meeting for him in Juhu on Wednesday (February 23).

Several Bollywood celebrities and Bappi Lahiri's family members came together to remember the legendary singer.

In several photos from the prayer meeting, a framed photograph of the late composer-singer is seen adorned with flowers. Actress Shraddha Kapoor, veteran singer Ila Arun and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu among others were seen arriving at the prayer meeting.

Here are the photos:

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ila Arun | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jaan Kumar Sanu with his mother | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunil Pal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

The veteran singer was suffering from multiple health problems, and his condition worsened after he had tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

At the mere age of three, Bappi Da had started to play the table and went on to keep learning different instruments like saxophone and guitar. His maternal uncle, legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar, along with his parents were a huge part in making music such an indispensable part of his life.

Fondly known as Bappi Da, the musician experienced massive success in the 1980s and 90s due to his work on films such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance' and 'Commando'. He earned the title of 'Disco King' for popularising the use of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:56 PM IST