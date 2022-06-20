Copyright infringement case against 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' over; Ranchi-based writer demands Rs 1.5 cr compensation

A copyright infringement case has been filed against the makers of upcoming film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

As per a report by ETimes, a Ranchi court has ordered that the film be screened ahead of its theatrical release on June 24.

Ranchi-based writer Vishal Singh has sued Viacom 18 Studios and Dharma Production, claiming that the content of his story titled ‘Punny Rani’ has been used in the film sans credit.

Singh has demanded a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore.

The film will be screened to judge M C Jha and after the arguments it will be decided whether the film violate the law.

Earlier, Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq has accused on Twitter that his song 'Nach Punjaban' has been copied in the film without his permission.

The singer accused Karan Johar and his production house Dharma Productions for stealing his music and shared that he has not sold his song to any Indian movie.

In a tweet, Abrar said: "I have not sold my song 'Nach Punjaban' to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs."

"This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar."

In another one he wrote, "Song 'Nach Punjaban' has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action #NachPunjaban."

The trailer video begins with Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan celebrating their wedding, but things take an unexpected turn when they decide to divorce but keep their decision a secret from their families.

Following several delays due to COVID19, the film is set to be released on June 24, 2022. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Prajakta Kohli and Maniesh Paul.