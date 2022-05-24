Alia Bhatt's maiden production 'Darlings' to release on Netflix this year

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew's much-awaited film 'Darlings' is all set to premiere on streaming platform Netflix this year.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, the film is the debut full-length feature for director Jasmeet K Reen. 'Darlings' also brings together music composer Vishal Bharadwaj and lyricist Gulzar.

Alia Bhatt, who marks her debut as a producer (Eternal Sunshine) with 'Darlings' said, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over.”

Director Jasmeet K Reen said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut - working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix.”

Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, Gaurav Verma shared, “A script nurtured inhouse, and later produced with the incredible Alia, and supported by a stellar cast in Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, helmed by Jasmeet, who has lot of promise, Darlings is very special to all of us. Gulzar Saab and Vishal Ji have given soul to the film with the songs. We couldn’t have asked for more. I cannot wait for the audience to finally see the film.”

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, “At Netflix, we want to entertain our members with best in class films, across genres, made possible by collaborating with filmmakers who take big creative swings to tell diverse and compelling stories. With Darlings, we continue our long standing partnership with Red Chillies Entertainment and are excited to be the home for Alia Bhatt’s first production. Darlings, by debut director Jasmeet K Reen, is a must watch- a perfect storm of a riveting plot, fresh storytelling brought to life by powerful performances.”

'Darlings' is a dark-comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

