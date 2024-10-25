 'You Should Have Been In IT Department,' Says, CS To Excise Commissioner In Bhopal
He directed the officials to dispose of the complaints received through CM Helpline and to get e-KYC of farmers under the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi by launching a campaign.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Excise commissioner Abhijeet Agarwal’s suggestions have impressed Chief Secretary (CS) Anurag Jain so much that he wanted to know from where he studied. Agarwal said that he had studied in IIT, Kanpur. Jain said, “You are in the excise department. You should have been in IT Department.”

At a meeting with CS on Friday, Agarwal also said how he had worked when he was in MP State Electronics Corporation. Jain took an innovative step by holding a meeting with the heads of various departments and managing directors of corporations and boards.

It happened for the first time that a CS, without principal secretaries, directly held meeting with such officers as are looking after the work as HoDs. Jain took feedback on the work of Women and Child Development Department (WCD) and said the schemes should benefit those who are entitled to it. Funds sanctioned for providing nutritious food to the children are filling the pockets of some people, he said.

He told the director of WCD Sufiyah Faruqui Wali to review some project. Jain directed the officials to carry out e-office system by January, 2025, which would help boost efficiency.

Jain urged the officers of the all departments to get acquainted with technology, and search for new sources of income to make the state more prosperous. He said the officials should continuously keep in touch with the investors to increase investments in the state and work for carrying out the proposals for investment.

