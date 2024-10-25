Bhopal Drug Haul: MD Drug Manufacturing Owner Falls In Police Net

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Katara Hills police have arrested the owner of the factory where Mephedrone (MD) Drug was manufactured, said police here on Thursday.

This is the fifth arrest in the Rs 1814 crore Bhopal drug haul case. Twenty-one days after the drug manufacturing unit was busted in the Bagroda industrial area of Bhopal, the police on Thursday managed to nab the factory owner, Jaideep Singh from a house situated in Neerja Nagar Bhopal. Singh is a native of Bareli in neighbouring UP.

The accused had taken the factory from AKVN to run a furniture unit. Later he sold it to SK Singh, without informing the AKVN or the police about the same. SK Singh then handed over the factory to Amit Chaturvedi and Sannyal Bane, and the duo set up MD drug manufacturing unit there .

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, had seized 907 kg of Mephedrone (MD) and raw material worth Rs 1,814 crore from the manufacturing facility. Since then the police have been looking for the factory owner.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the police traced the accused at Neeraja Nagar and after getting the lead, arrested him. Police have already arrested Amit Chaturvedi, Sannyal Bane, Harish Anjana and Premsukh Patidar and on the Court’s order they have been sent to Bhopal central jail.