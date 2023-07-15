Writing Tools: Never Use ‘As Per’ In Place Of ‘According To’

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is always a debate over whether a writer should use the word “per” or any other expression combined with this Latin word, like “as per” or “per year.”

Here is the point.

Grammarians say “as per” is commercialese or officialese and should be avoided. “Per” has, however, husbanded with the Latin word “annum” for ages. So, it refuses to walk the isles with any English word.

It can also be used in an expression, like “miles per gallon” and “30 feet per second per second.” But wherever possible, a good writer should use a – five times a year, rather than per year. Anyway, it should not be used outside commercial or official context.

Using 'for' ‘by means of’ is incorrect. For example, the Prime Minister went to Paris per aeroplane.

The Style Guide of The London Times and The Sunday Times has advised the writers and students to avoid “per.” The real problem is with the use of ‘as per’ in place of ‘according to.”

This hybrid – as from English and per from Latin – is inexcusable. Instead of saying ‘as per your request’ we must say “in accordance with your request or in compliance with your request.”

Eric Partridge writes: “As per, in accordance with, is such horrible commercialese that even merchant princes are less than riotously happy when their secretaries wish it on them.”

Read Also Writing Tools: Scary nouns suck lifeblood from verbs

Similarly, in Business Writer’s Handbook, Charles T. Brusaw, has discarded this hybrid expression ‘as per.’ He writes: “When used to mean ‘according to’ (per your request, per your order), the expression (per) is business jargon at its worst and should be avoided. Equally annoying is the phrase as per.”

The expression as per has originated in 18th century commercialese. As per her request should be changed into at her request or as she had requested.

In the same way, as per our predictions should be read as we predicted.

Prepositions Used As Conjunctions

There are many prepositions which can be used as conjunctions and “for” is one of them. It has been derived from Anglo-Saxon for, fore, before, for.

The person or thing instead of which another appears with which it exchanges its activity or quality, the object for which another is exchanged, may be introduced by for.

He kept the background dusky to let the ladies fight for him – Graham Green

Of place, demoting extent, measurement, to the extent of and for the space of. For example, the ground is level for several miles.

It also denotes extent or duration; to the extent of; throughout the period; till the end of; throughout; as; it is good for the next ten years; it will do for the present.

The clergy, for a time, made war on schism with so much vigour that they had little leisure to make war on vice – Macaulay

For is also used for cause, reason, because of, by reason of, on account of and as.

He has been arrested three times for attending seditious meetings – V Woolf.

Two young officers, who were obviously the worse for drinks – Graham Green.

“For” Used As Purpose

For can be used as something to be reached or attained or towards which one’s inclinations or desires go out; in order to reach or bring about; seeking; reaching after, tending towards and towards.

The passengers are waiting for the next train.

Every man has eagerness for praise.

Locke had no test for fiction – Leigh Hunt, Men, Women, and Books

“For” has another connotation. It is used to indicate of possession or destination; to be held or used by; in the province or scope of; and to designate.

The package is for you.

Glory is not for cowards; success is for the industrious.

To me, it seems that for some people all life is a lie; though they never actually utter a falsehood – Francis P Cobbe, Duties of Women.