World Food Day 2020: Food-insecurity in MP; Not enough to eat and nutrition in thali of hungry lot

Even 13 years after the National Food Security Act, 2013, vast parts of the population of the state are still deprived of food security; say NGOs and activists working in this field.

Though the government has launched many schemes to provide food at affordable rates – or even free – to the poor, their benefits are not reaching the intended beneficiaries. Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation. Aaganwadis are closed, migrants have returned to their villages and unemployment has grown. All these factors are hitting the Thali of the poor.

Sachin Jain from Vikas Samvad, an NGO, says crores of residents of the state even do not get enough to eat. “Though MP-level data is not available, we can safely presume that those living below the poverty line cannot have enough to eat,” he says. According to Jain, the very poor, the elderly, the women living alone, the homeless urbans and the landless rurals are food-insecure in the state. Poverty, unemployment and migration, he says, are the key reasons for food insecurity.

Data says that 31 per cent of the state’s population is BPL. This means around 2.5 crore persons. “The definition of poverty is also the definition of starvation. A poor family is defined as a family with a per capita per day expenditure of Rs 30-22. Is it possible for a person to have a proper, nutritious meal in this amount?” he asks. The government is claiming it is supplying free cereals to the poor. “However, rice and wheat can only keep you alive. They cannot and do not provide you with enough nutrition and energy,” he says.

According to him, it is incorrect to presume that the families who are getting enough to eat are ‘Food-secure’. Enough nutrition is equally important.