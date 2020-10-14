Global Handwashing Day 2020: Half the schools do not have handwashing facility in MP

Thanks to Covid-19 that schools across the state are closed else 37,914 schools would have been making special arrangements to observe the Global Handwashing Day on their premises as these schools lack handwashing facilities.

According to a government report, as many as 37,914 schools out of total 99,987 primary and middle schools in Madhya Pradesh don't have handwash facility. In addition to this, 23,236 schools do not have handwash facility for midday meal.

Ironically, the theme for this year on the global handwashing day is, ‘Hand Hygiene for all.’ The report prepared by the school education department has divided the handwash facility in two categories- handwash facility for toilet and for midday meal. More than 37% of the schools across the state do not have handwash facility for toilet and about 23% do not have it for midday meals.

Highest numbers of schools deprived of handwash facility are situated in Alirajpur, Balaghat, Betul, Dhar, Jabalpur, Jhabua, Khargone, Mandla, Morena, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Shahdol and Sidhi districts. There are more than 1000 schools in each district that do not have handwash facility.

‘Can you imagine what teachers and students have to undergo where there is no handwash facility after toilet or for midday meals? The school education department has been running this handwash campaign for couple of years now,’ said Ashutosh Pandey, state convener of Teachers’ Congress. About 60% of the schools do not have appropriate arrangements for handwash, as water connection is the main challenge, he added.

Considering the reality, the school education department in its instructions to celebrate the global handwashing day does not forgets to mention to arrange for a separate bucket, mug and soap where handwashing facility is not available.