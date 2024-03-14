Who Cares? Tipplers Care Two Hoots For Rule & Police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the closure of Ahatas (drinking spaces attached to liquor outlets) across the state, boozers have resorted to consuming liquor in open spaces even in broad daylight. Tipplers visiting the liquor shop could be seen boozing at close quarters to the outlet itself, regardless of the time of the day.

And to cater to these drunkards, makeshift shops and kiosks selling snacks have been set up. Shahpura, 10 number market, and 6 number bus stop are some of the areas of the city where drunkards gather freely and openly booze outside the outlet, in corners, or under a tree. But the police seem to have turned a blind eye to this nuisance. The ‘Ahatas’ have been closed down following the government's order, but for these drunkards, the entire area near the liquor outlet has turned into an open sitout. The district administration and the police have succeeded in ensuring the closure of Ahatas, but they have utterly failed to keep these tipplers away from public places.

A liquor shop located opposite to the 6 number bus stop’s petrol pump opens at 8 am, and despite a temple being located close to it, as well as the settlement of numerous commoners there, the drunkards brazenly pour liquor into disposable glasses and begin boozing in the open right from the morning. When Free Press spoke to shopkeepers there, they said that the drunkards have become public nuisance, and pose safety hazards. “Drunkards begin turning up in the area early morning, and after gulping down four to five pegs, they end up scuffling with each other, hurling abuses,” said Roshanlaal Sahu, a proprietor of a medical shop.

Another businessman, wishing not to be named, said, “The drunkards consume alcohol in front of the temple. We have complained to the police numerous times, but so far, no action has been taken against them.” The liquor shop, located at 10 number market, is in close vicinity to residential colonies. The alcoholics care two hoots for police and freely drink in open. A police outpost is located opposite to the liquor shop, but most of the time it remains vacant giving tacit approval to the drunkards to continue with the ill-practice. The traders here said that they do not complain to the police to avoid conflicts with the liquor shop owner, they have made peace with it as they want to run their business smoothly.

Action only when complaints received: Bhopal CP

Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra, said he would take cognizance of the matter. Action is carried out by the cops, whenever complaints are received from specific areas, he added.