We Babus are not creative, tribal commissioner tells artistes

OUR STAFF REPORTER

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Commissioner, Tribal Affairs Sanjeev Singh has said that “We Sarkari Log are not creative.”

Singh was speaking in a tribal artists' workshop for beautification of CM Rise schools in the state at Academy of Administration in the city on Thursday.

“We can only provide you with a platform and budgetary support. So, now you have to show your creativity,” he added.

He said that this is not an ordinary workshop, it should have some outcome. It is the beginning not the end, Singh said.

The Department of Tribal Affairs organised the workshop to give priority to tribal art in beautification work of CM Rise Schools and show its wider glimpse. Around 95 CM Rise schools in the state have been selected for beautification by tribal artistes, the official said.

Around 20 Gond, Baiga and Bhil artistes from different districts of the state including Umaria, Dindori, Seoni, Balaghat, Dhar, Khargone and Jahbua took part in the workshop.

Administrative officers, architects, art experts, principals, teachers and builders related to building construction participated in this workshop. A discussion on tribal art based beautification of CM Rise Schools was also held. Besides, experts from different fields shared the concept, plan with these artists about the tribal art that can be painted in the buildings of CM Rise Schools.