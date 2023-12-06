 "We Are Kick-Starting Mission 29": Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Lok Sabha Polls 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal"We Are Kick-Starting Mission 29": Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Lok Sabha Polls 2024

"We Are Kick-Starting Mission 29": Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Lok Sabha Polls 2024

"Our resolve is to make 'lotus' bloom on all the 29 seats of the state in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year."

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Stills from Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Chhindwara visit |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh is kick-starting "mission 29", and mentioned that the party has to win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

At a public meeting in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "From today we are starting 'Mission 29', there are 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. We will work day and night to win..." "Our resolve is to make 'lotus' bloom on all the 29 seats of the state in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year," he concluded.

Read Also
MP's Next CM Likely To Be Announced Today; Top Contenders Prahlad Patel, Narendra Tomar Meet Nadda...
article-image

For this, all of us dedicated and loyal workers of BJP will work hard with full dedication and make the organization stronger and will dedicate the garland of '29 lotuses' to our beloved Prime Minister", Chouhan said.

"After Ladli Behna, the efforts are towards 'Lakhpati Behna', I will fulfill this promise to my sisters. I will try that my sisters have monthly income of over Rs 10,000. I want my sisters to live with pride, I want to become self-dependent", he added.

Meanwhile, he further said, "I dedicate this grand victory of the party to my sisters and the people of the state".

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh BJP Witnesses Lobbying For CM’s Post After 33 Years; Rift Between Pro & Anti-...
article-image
Stills from Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Chhindwara visit

Stills from Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Chhindwara visit |

After the thumping victory of the BJP in the assembly polls, this was the first time that Chouhan addressed a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP created a record in Madhya Pradesh and came back to power after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years. This is an apparent indication of the party's organizational hold in the state as well as the popularity of its schemes and leadership.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and its result was declared on Sunday along with three other states.

The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party came a distant second after winning 66 seats and Bharat Adivasi Party won one seat in the state.

The BJP fought the polls using the strength of the party organisation and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party did not project any Chief Ministerial candidate in any of the poll-bound states.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh's Jobat Village Gets Rail Connectivity; 168 Tickets Sold On First Day
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Drama: Cab Driver Rudely Asks For Extra Money, Woman Makes Video Go Viral; Drunkard...

Bhopal Drama: Cab Driver Rudely Asks For Extra Money, Woman Makes Video Go Viral; Drunkard...

"We Are Kick-Starting Mission 29": Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Furious Over Murder Of Karni Sena President In Rajasthan, Party Members Create Ruckus In MP;...

Furious Over Murder Of Karni Sena President In Rajasthan, Party Members Create Ruckus In MP;...

Michaung Impact In MP: Temperature Drops By 9° Celsius In Bhopal & Indore Due To Cold Winds, Foggy...

Michaung Impact In MP: Temperature Drops By 9° Celsius In Bhopal & Indore Due To Cold Winds, Foggy...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Bhim Rao Ambedkar On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Bhim Rao Ambedkar On His Death Anniversary