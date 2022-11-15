Watch video: “You can hit me with shoes…pelt stones at me…”; minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar says will do whatever is in favour of future generations

Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar in a screengrab of the viral video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): MP energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar is once again in the news. A video of the minister is doing rounds on social media where he can be seen talking to a group of people. In the video, Tomar says, “You can hit me with shoes, you can hit me with sticks or pelt stones at me. But, I will do whatever is in favour of the upcoming generations.”

He further said he is ready to resign immediately if the public thinks that he is useless.

Tomar was on a visit to Kila Gate Chauraha in his constituency Gwalior, on Monday. The road connecting Kila Gate Chauraha with Phool Bagh in Sevanagar is getting widened. For the construction work, the district administration and Gwalior Municipal Corporation has undertaken the work of removing encroachments from roadside. During the anti encroachment drive, on Sunday, more than 20 shops and huts were removed which led to anger among the locals. Police had to lathicharge to handle the situation.

When Tomar visited the spot on Monday people started sloganeering against him. The energy minister then talked to the angry people in the middle of the road in his own style. He said, “This work is important and has been on hold for many years. The administration has accused me several times for not taking action.But, I am here because I am your servant. I want you to find a middle way so that we all can be benefited.”

A few days ago, Tomar had hit the headlines for his vow of not wearing footwear till the condition of roads in Gwalior gets better.

