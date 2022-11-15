Hindu Mahasabha celebrates the martyrdom day of Nathuram Godse in Gwalior

Nathuram Godse |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Dozens of Hindu Mahasabha workers performed aarti to worship Nathuram Godse and his companion Apte, on the occasion of death anniversary of Nathuram Godse. Slogans of Nathuram Godse Zindabad were also raised.

The Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson, Archana Chauhan, said that today is a martyrdom day of a revolutionary man, Nathuram Godse. She demanded the municipal commissioner to install statue of Godse in any of the squares in the city.

Other members said that the first statue of Nathuram Godse is in the possession of the administration but his second statue is being prepared.