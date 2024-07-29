WATCH: Seven Gates Of Bargi Dam Opened In Jabalpur; Residents Advised To Stay Away From Narmada Riverbanks

People enjoying the views from the Bargi Dam catchment | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The long-awaited opening of seven gates at the Bargi Dam drew a significant crowd on Monday. The gates were opened around 2:15 PM to manage the water levels of the Rani Avantibai Lodhi Sagar Project.

The gates were lifted to an average height of 1.07 meters, allowing a discharge of 35,562 cubic feet per second (1,007 cubic meters per second).

The Bargi Dam's catchment area spans 14,556 square kilometers, and increased rainfall in the catchment areas has steadily raised the dam’s water levels. As of noon on Monday, the water level reached 419 meters, with an inflow of approximately 70,600 cubic feet per second. The dam’s full capacity is 422.76 meters.

Residents in the lower areas have been advised to maintain a safe distance from the Narmada Riverbanks and avoid entering flood-prone zones, as the discharge could raise the river's water level by eight to ten feet.

Different gates opened at different heights

Executive Engineer of the Bargi Dam, explained that the gates were opened to varying heights: gates number ten, eleven, and twelve were opened to 1.5 meters; gates number nine and thirteen to one meter; and gates number eight and fourteen to half a meter. He noted that the rate of water discharge could be adjusted based on inflow conditions.