Get App
ANIUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
WATCH: Restoration Work Underway At Site Of Derailment Of Goods Trains On Delhi-Mumbai Route In Madhya Pradesh | ANI / X

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Restoration work is underway on Friday morning at the site of the derailment of goods trains on the Delhi-Mumbai route in Ratlam. Three coaches of a goods train derailed in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday night, a railway official confirmed.

The derailment occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai route. The train was travelling from Rajkot, Gujarat, to Bakaniya, near Bhopal.

Speaking on the incident, DRM Rajneesh Kumar said, "Three coaches of the train have derailed. One coach has been lifted, the second one has a little problem and the third one has a minor issue, but that too will be lifted soon... All evidence is being collected... We are not cancelling any trains, just some trains may be delayed. This train was coming from Rajkot and was going to Bakaniya near Bhopal... The investigation teams are working..." He added that the investigation team is working to determine the cause of the derailment.

Average train derailment have reduced to 0.24 per day in 2023-24 as compared an average of 1.2 per day from 2004 to 2014, according to Central Railway.

From 2004 to 2014, every year, aproximately 445 derailments occurred, the statement from the Central Railway said. Out of them, 171 were on the main line and 274 happened in the yards. This comes to approximately 1.2 derailments per day. The same figure has been reduced to 89 in 2023-24. Out of this, 40 derailments had occurred on the main line, while 49 occurred in the yards. The average derailment per day comes to around 0.24 per day, a press release from Central Railway stated. (

