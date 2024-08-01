WATCH: NSUI Students Protest At Gwalior's Jiwaji University Over Alleged Irregularities In BEd, BBA Colleges

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): NSUI and Youth Congress members gathered at Gwalior’s Jiwaji University in large numbers and staged a protest on Thursday over alleged irregularities in Bed and BBA colleges. The whole protest was recorded in video, which is circulating widely on social media.

#WATCH | Gwalior: NSUI Stages Protest Jiwaji University Over Alleged Irregularities In BEd, BBA Colleges#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/PHpfgqOL4H — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 1, 2024

According to information, the protest was led by State President Mitendra Singh, staged a protest outside Jiwaji University. They demanded action against alleged fraud in affiliated B.Ed colleges and called for increased student seats in BBA and other faculties.

The protest turned tense when the student leaders tried to enter the university by climbing over police barricades. The police used minimal force to disperse them and arrested Mitendra Singh and NSUI State President Ashutosh Choukse, sending them to jail.

During the demonstration, hundreds of NSUI activists surrounded the university. There was a scuffle between the activists and police officers. Over two dozen student leaders, including Youth Congress State President Mitendra Singh, were detained.

The protesting student leaders claimed that they were peacefully voicing their legitimate demands but were met with police brutality. They accused Jiwaji University and the police administration of trying to silence them.

Additional SP Siaaz KM said that the NSUI workers tried to break barricades and force their way into the university. The protesters also demanded that Section 52 be imposed in the university due to alleged corruption.

The police used light force to control the situation, and all detained protesters are facing charges for disrupting law and order.