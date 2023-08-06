 WATCH: Lord Hanuman's Idol Stays Intact Even As Temple Washed Away Amid Heavy Rains In MP's Damoh
WATCH: Lord Hanuman's Idol Stays Intact Even As Temple Washed Away Amid Heavy Rains In MP's Damoh

The incident has been reported from Rohani village of Jabera block of the district.

article-image
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): In a ‘miraculous’ incident, Lord Hanuman’s idol on the banks of river Guraiya in Damoh district stood tall even as the temple in which it was situated got washed away due to a flood-like situation. A video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media. 

The incident has been reported from Rohani village of Jabera block of the district. 

Notably, it has been raining heavily in Damoh for the past 3-4 days. The incessant rains have caused flood like situation in the surrounding villages of Guraiya river as the river’s water level increased. 

As most parts of the village got submerged in knee deep water, the havoc of the flood also swallowed the temple of Lord Hanuman built on the banks of the river. Even though the temple was razed, the flood water could not even move the idol situated inside it. 

The debris of the temple is visible in the middle of the river water. Villagers are calling it a miracle and are waiting for the water to recede so that the temple can be rebuilt.

