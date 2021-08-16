Watch List: 25 Additional Superintendent of Police transferred in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has transferred 25 Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranked officers and assigned new responsibility in different district.

According to the order issued on Monday evening, seven officers posted in different district in different capabilities have been transferred to state capital Bhopal.

While Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Betul, Shradha Joshi has been transferred to police headquarters Bhopal as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Deputy Commandant 36 battalion Balagat, Nagariaya Jamle has been transferred to Deputy Commandant CIJW Bhopal.

Similarly, Deputy Commandant 13 battalion Gwalior, Rakesh Kumar Pandey has been transferred to deputy commandant, 23 battalion, Bhopal, Daniel Joseph from ASP PTS Maknoria Sagar to ASP PTC Bhauri Bhopal, Sandeep Mishra from ASP Katni to AIG, police headquarters Bhopal, Vivek Lal from ASP Dindori to AIG, police headquarters Bhopal and Ashish Khare from deputy commandant 18 battalion Shivpuri to AIG, police headquarters Bhopal.

As per the order, six officials have been transferred from Bhopal to other districts. Lovely Soni from ASP Bhopal to ASP PTS Maknoria Sagar, Arun Kashyap from commandant Rajbhawan security, Bhopal to deputy commandant 6 Battalion Jablpur, Prachi Dwivedi from AIG, police headquarters Bhopal to deputy commandant RAPTC Indore, Manoj Kedia from AIG SCRB police headquarters Bhopal to ASP Katni and Lokesh Kumar Sinha from AIG, crime again woman cell to ASP, cyber, Jabalpur.

