WATCH: Jabalpur Finger Painters Make PM Modi, Joe Biden's Painting Depicting G-20 Theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

MP: Jabalpur Finger Painters Make PM Modi, Joe Biden's Painting Depicting G-20 Theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Inspired by India’s presidency of G20 Summit and its theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", two finger artists from Jabalpur have made a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden depicting the ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’ message of the summit. The artists, who happen to be siblings, are heaping praises from the people for their effort.

Finger painter Sintu Maurya, along with his brother Durgesh Maurya, have created this unique picture of the G 20 summit after 6 hours of hard work. They said that through this painting, they have tried to tell the world how the whole world should remain united and help each other in times of need.

Sintu also told the media that he is a big fan of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has made many paintings of him before as well.

In the painting, Sintu has made the picture of US President Joe Biden, the picture of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the flags of all the countries keeping in mind the theme of this year’s G20 summit ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

Notably, the G20 Summit began at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday and will conclude on Sunday.

Top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several others have gathered in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.