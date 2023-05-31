WATCH: Bhind Collector misbehaves with jr advocate, snatches his mobile phone and locks him in court-room

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) : In a case of utter misuse of power, Bhind Collector allegedly misbehaved with a junior advocate, snatched away his phone and Aadhaar card and locked him into a courtroom on Wednesday.

As per information, junior advocate Amar Singh Shakya said that he visited Collector Satish Kumar S office, seeking help for his relative. As his relative was a cancer patient and long wait time was causing inconvenience to him, Shakya requested permission to allow his relative to wait in the secluded area of the Collectorate.

After some time, he had a meeting with the Collector, who asked for an introduction. When Shakya mentioned that he was a junior advocate, the Collector rudely dismissed him, stating that he was not a lawyer but a fake one.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following this, the Collector confiscated both Shakya's mobile phones and Aadhaar card, and locked him in his own courtroom.

When the President of the District Bar Association, Vinay Mishra, received the information, he immediately arrived at the scene with other lawyers and spoke to the Collector to release Shakya.

Shakya said that he intends to file a formal complaint against the Bhind District Collector at the district court soon.

Read Also Bhopal: Cheetah steering committee meeting in Kuno today

This is not the first instance where Kumar has been involved in such controversies. Prior to this, last year, a video of Kumar went viral during a meeting of the Health Department, where he was seen using abusive language and displaying disrespectful behavior towards employees. Another incident occurred in Bhind when Kumar, amidst the opposition from traders, sat down and displayed an intimidating attitude, shouting, "Shoot me!" Despite these incidents being brought to the attention of various state ministers, no action has been taken against this officer with a short temper, resulting in the continued display of disrespectful behavior by Kumar.

Read Also On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh