 WATCH: 'Atithi Kya Ghar Par Kabza Kar Lenge?' Madhya Pradesh Minister Uday Pratap Singh's Sharp Reply To Guest Teachers Demanding Permanent Job
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: 'Atithi Kya Ghar Par Kabza Kar Lenge?' Madhya Pradesh Minister Uday Pratap Singh's Sharp Reply To Guest Teachers Demanding Permanent Job

WATCH: 'Atithi Kya Ghar Par Kabza Kar Lenge?' Madhya Pradesh Minister Uday Pratap Singh's Sharp Reply To Guest Teachers Demanding Permanent Job

He clarified that the government has appointed guest teachers where there were gaps in staffing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh gave a clear-cut reply to guest teachers demanding permanent jobs on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media in the capital, Bhopal, the minister sarcastically said, "Wo atithi hain, aur atithi kya ghar par kabza kar lenge?" The designation itself is guest teachers. Can guests take over our house?

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Parrot Undergoes Successful Tumor Surgery In Satna
article-image

Referring to their demands of permanent jobs, he explained that the government will have to make financial provisions for their salaries. He noted that the number of guest teachers has decreased compared to last year.

"We have reassigned permanent teachers from areas with fewer students to places where there was a faculty shortage. Why would the government hire guest teachers, and if we do hire them, where will their salaries come from?" he asked.

FPJ Shorts
'Eknath Shinde Busy Inviting Actors For His Own Photo Obsession', Says Aaditya Thackeray; Rahul Kanal Hits Back
'Eknath Shinde Busy Inviting Actors For His Own Photo Obsession', Says Aaditya Thackeray; Rahul Kanal Hits Back
Arijit Singh Gets Irked As Fan Asks Him To Sing Aar Kobe Song Related To Kolkata Case During London Concert (VIDEO)
Arijit Singh Gets Irked As Fan Asks Him To Sing Aar Kobe Song Related To Kolkata Case During London Concert (VIDEO)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh
Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'
Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'

He clarified that the government has appointed guest teachers where there were gaps in staffing.

Read Also
Bhopal Youth Who Performed Obscene 'Yehi Wali Lunga' Dance In Front Of Rani Kamlapati Statue Is...
article-image
Read Also
VIDEO: Youth Finds Crawling Maggot Inside Maggi Noodles In Jabalpur; Files Complaint With Consumer...
article-image

'Working to address issues of guest faculty'

The school education minister said that he recently held a meeting with the guest teachers and promised to address their major concerns.

"We have held meetings with guest teachers, and we are working on their major concerns. They are unemployed youth, and safeguarding their interests is our priority, as guest teachers play a critical role in running our schools.”. 

Notably, more than 8,000 guest teachers from across the state gathered in Bhopal on September 10 and staged a protest. They demanded regulation of jobs. They pointed out that on September 2 of last year, the then-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made numerous promises in favour of guest faculty, but none have been fulfilled to date. However, after meeting the education minister, they halted their protest as the minister agreed to their eight major demands.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 'Atithi Kya Ghar Par Kabza Kar Lenge?' Madhya Pradesh Minister Uday Pratap Singh's Sharp...

WATCH: 'Atithi Kya Ghar Par Kabza Kar Lenge?' Madhya Pradesh Minister Uday Pratap Singh's Sharp...

Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Parrot Undergoes Successful Tumor Surgery In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Parrot Undergoes Successful Tumor Surgery In Satna

MP September 18 Weather Update: State Receives 10% More Rain; Orange Alert In Bhind, Morena; More...

MP September 18 Weather Update: State Receives 10% More Rain; Orange Alert In Bhind, Morena; More...

MP Updates: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Likely To Be Next Chief Justice Of MP; Two Passengers Detained...

MP Updates: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Likely To Be Next Chief Justice Of MP; Two Passengers Detained...

Madhya Pradesh: Butterfly Kaleidoscope Grows, Blossoms Towards Stability

Madhya Pradesh: Butterfly Kaleidoscope Grows, Blossoms Towards Stability