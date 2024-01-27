WATCH | 'Aese Gir Jaoge...', Gwalior Cop Politely Asks Man, Carrying Four Children On Scooter, To Abide By Road Rules | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Overloaded vehicles risking many lives can be seen often in our surroundings. A man riding a scooter, carrying four schoolchildren, caught a cop's eye in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

However, instead of acting harshly, the cop politely asked the man to avoid taking such risks in the future and abide by traffic rules. The incident was captured in a video, which is going viral on social media.

In fact, the video was made by Behat's SDOP, Santosh Patel. Santosh Patel was patrolling in the Murar area when he saw a man driving four girls home from school on his electric scooter near Bada village. The girls were his and his brother’s daughters, as he said in the video.

#WATCH | 'Aese gir jaoge...', #Gwalior Cop Politely Advises Man Carrying Four Children On Scooter To Follow Road Rules#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/bWDI2beYB8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 27, 2024

SDOP became alert after seeing this, and he himself made a video of the person. Also, he politely told him, “Aise gir jaoge!” Upon this, the person admitted his mistake and also vowed not to repeat such a mistake in the future.

The video of the explanation given by Santosh Patel is going viral on social media. It is attracting various comments and reactions from people. People also condemned the man for his ‘irresponsible’ action. At the same time, many people are also praising the pleasant attitude of the police.

People commented, “Police can only enforce the rules, but we will have to make improvements ourselves. Only then will there be security and strength."

Apart from this, many also commented that not only the administration but also the city residents have a big role in making the city better.