Vote of thanks on Guv’s Address in Madhya Pradesh House: In contract farming, farmland owners become slaves, says Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: In contract farming, the farmland owners will become slaves, said the Leader of the Opposition, Kamal Nath, in his address on the debate in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. The Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, raised an objection to the statement.

Members of both the major parties — the Congress and the BJP — participated in the vote of thanks on the Governor’s Address in the Assembly which began on Wednesday and will conclude on Thursday.

On the one hand, the BJP praised the work done in the past 11 months by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and, on the other, the Congress criticised the government on various fronts.

A small discussion on the agriculture laws was held by the Leader of the Opposition. He tried to make the point that corporate farming was going to harm the agricultural scenario of the state. At this, Chief Minister Chouhan stated, “This isn’t true! No one will be made a slave by the laws and, when my turn comes to participate in the debate, I’m going to inform you about the provisions.”