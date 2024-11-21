 VIDEO: Tigress Spotted Carrying Fawn In Mouth; Her Queen-Walk Mesmerises Visitors At Pench Tiger Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Tigress Spotted Carrying Fawn In Mouth; Her Queen-Walk Mesmerises Visitors At Pench Tiger Reserve

VIDEO: Tigress Spotted Carrying Fawn In Mouth; Her Queen-Walk Mesmerises Visitors At Pench Tiger Reserve

The scene has been captured by Naturalist Imran Khan on his camera.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Naturalist Imran Khan

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): The Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh continues to mesmerise visitors with its wildlife encounters. Recently, during the jungle safari, visitors spotted a beautiful tigress holding a fawn between her teeth on the misty Thursday morning.

The scene has been captured by Naturalist Imran Khan on his camera. The video is now being widely circulated on social media, showing the two sides of the jungle! The bold tigress walked like a queen carrying a fawn in her mouth as the herd of deer watched it in fear.

Tigress Lakshmi held a baby deer between her jaws and carried it to her den for the breakfast on Thursday as the visitors gazed her in awe!

WATCH Tigress Lakshmi's jungle-walk!

FPJ Shorts
‘Your Job Is Over’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Crypitc Note Amidst Aishwarya-Abhishek Separation Rumours, Takes A Dig At The Media
‘Your Job Is Over’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Crypitc Note Amidst Aishwarya-Abhishek Separation Rumours, Takes A Dig At The Media
‘Contrary To What Everyone Says Karan Johar Is..’: Wack Girls Fame Chrisann Periera On Working With The Producer (Exclusive)
‘Contrary To What Everyone Says Karan Johar Is..’: Wack Girls Fame Chrisann Periera On Working With The Producer (Exclusive)
ICSE, ISC Date Sheets for 2025 Board Exams to Be Released Soon; Check At cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Date Sheets for 2025 Board Exams to Be Released Soon; Check At cisce.org
MVA Not Even Crossing 100-Mark, MahaYuti To Form Govt With Thumping Majority, Says Axis My India Exit Polls
MVA Not Even Crossing 100-Mark, MahaYuti To Form Govt With Thumping Majority, Says Axis My India Exit Polls
Read Also
Watch VIDEO: Snake Spotted In Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express, Panicked Passengers Leave Their...
article-image

Adding thrill to the safari!

The scene captured the attention of visitors and were seen recording the video. It added an extra layer of excitement for those who were fortunate enough to witness her in action.

It was reported that the number of tigers is increasing in Pench Tiger Reserve. Also, the tigress Lakshmi often appears in front of the visitors during the jungle safari, adding thrill in their visit.

Last month, a tigress from Pench Tiger Reserve walked approximately 400 kilometer to reach Achanakmar in neighboring Chhattisgarh. It was reported that tigress first went to Kanha area and then marched ahead to reach Achanakmar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kalyan Nagar, PMAY Malikhedi Campus,...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kalyan Nagar, PMAY Malikhedi Campus,...

Villagers Rescue Fierce Leopard Cub From Well In MP's Ratlam

Villagers Rescue Fierce Leopard Cub From Well In MP's Ratlam

Bajrang Dal & Vishwa Hindu Parishad Chant Hanuman Chalisa To Demand Demarcation Of Masjid Land In...

Bajrang Dal & Vishwa Hindu Parishad Chant Hanuman Chalisa To Demand Demarcation Of Masjid Land In...

VIDEO: Tigress Spotted Carrying Fawn In Mouth; Her Queen-Walk Mesmerises Visitors At Pench Tiger...

VIDEO: Tigress Spotted Carrying Fawn In Mouth; Her Queen-Walk Mesmerises Visitors At Pench Tiger...

Police Officer Thrashed & Robbed By Assailants In MP's Shahdol; 3 Arrested

Police Officer Thrashed & Robbed By Assailants In MP's Shahdol; 3 Arrested