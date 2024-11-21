VIDEO: Tigress Spotted Carrying Fawn In Mouth; Her Queen-Walk Mesmerises Visitors At Pench Tiger Reserve

Naturalist Imran Khan

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): The Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh continues to mesmerise visitors with its wildlife encounters. Recently, during the jungle safari, visitors spotted a beautiful tigress holding a fawn between her teeth on the misty Thursday morning.

The scene has been captured by Naturalist Imran Khan on his camera. The video is now being widely circulated on social media, showing the two sides of the jungle! The bold tigress walked like a queen carrying a fawn in her mouth as the herd of deer watched it in fear.

Tigress Lakshmi held a baby deer between her jaws and carried it to her den for the breakfast on Thursday as the visitors gazed her in awe!

WATCH Tigress Lakshmi's jungle-walk!

#WATCH | MP: Tigress Holds Fawn Between Her Teeth For Breakfast As Herd Of Deers Watch In Pench National Park#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/riQJwbQkQ5 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 21, 2024

Adding thrill to the safari!

The scene captured the attention of visitors and were seen recording the video. It added an extra layer of excitement for those who were fortunate enough to witness her in action.

It was reported that the number of tigers is increasing in Pench Tiger Reserve. Also, the tigress Lakshmi often appears in front of the visitors during the jungle safari, adding thrill in their visit.

Last month, a tigress from Pench Tiger Reserve walked approximately 400 kilometer to reach Achanakmar in neighboring Chhattisgarh. It was reported that tigress first went to Kanha area and then marched ahead to reach Achanakmar.